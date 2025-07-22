Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies

Ukraine’s newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka has sought to reassure the European Union during a call with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, arguing that law No. 12414, passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), poses no threat to the independence of anti-corruption bodies and aligns with Ukraine’s EU obligations.

Source: Kachka on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kachka revealed he held a telephone conversation with Marta Kos amid an uproar over the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of a contentious law concerning the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The official firmly asserted that Ukraine remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and anti-corruption reforms.

Advertisement:

(1) Had a phone call w/ @MartaKosEU. Confirmed 🇺🇦's commitment to the rule of law & anti-corruption. Underlined that today’s decisions @verkhovna_rada do not intend to threaten the institutional independence of NABU or SAPO. All core functions remain intact. pic.twitter.com/QyLtfPI8UA — Taras Kachka (@taraskachka) July 22, 2025

Quote from Kachka: "[I] underlined that today’s decisions by Verkhovna Rada do not intend to threaten the institutional independence of NABU or SAPO. All core functions remain intact.

There will be no compromise on anti-corruption — Ukraine takes this responsibility seriously. Our reform agenda and EU accession commitments remain fully in force."

Background:

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos voiced serious alarm over the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of a contentious law stripping NABU and SAPO of their independence.

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier noted the EU’s unease over the situation surrounding NABU and SAPO, though no plans have emerged to suspend financial aid to Ukraine.

On 21 July, the ambassadors of the G7 countries echoed concerns over the Security Service of Ukraine’s actions against NABU.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!