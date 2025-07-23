Pentagon in talks with several countries on Patriots for Ukraine – Suspilne

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne has stated that the US Department of Defense is negotiating with several countries regarding the transfer of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, citing an anonymous source within the US government

Quote from Suspilne’s source: "These will be separate agreements with separate countries."

Details: The source said the US Department of Defense is in talks with several countries about possible bilateral agreements to supply American Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. The process is currently at the negotiation stage and has no set deadline.

The source did not specify the exact number of countries involved in the talks, their names or the timeline for fulfilling any agreements.

Quote from Suspilne’s source: "There are no specific dates or deadlines at this time."

Details: The official said discussions with various countries are ongoing, aiming to determine who can provide what.

In response to follow-up questions regarding the 17 Patriot systems previously announced by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon and State Department redirected these questions to the White House.

Background:

On 14 July, Trump again expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's actions and said that the United States would impose tough sanctions on Russia if no peace agreement was reached within 50 days.

Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

