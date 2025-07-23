All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon in talks with several countries on Patriots for Ukraine – Suspilne

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 23 July 2025, 03:18
Pentagon in talks with several countries on Patriots for Ukraine – Suspilne
Patriot air defence systems. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne has stated that the US Department of Defense is negotiating with several countries regarding the transfer of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, citing an anonymous source within the US government

Quote from Suspilne’s source: "These will be separate agreements with separate countries."

Advertisement:

Details: The source said the US Department of Defense is in talks with several countries about possible bilateral agreements to supply American Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. The process is currently at the negotiation stage and has no set deadline.

The source did not specify the exact number of countries involved in the talks, their names or the timeline for fulfilling any agreements.

Quote from Suspilne’s source: "There are no specific dates or deadlines at this time."

Details: The official said discussions with various countries are ongoing, aiming to determine who can provide what.

In response to follow-up questions regarding the 17 Patriot systems previously announced by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon and State Department redirected these questions to the White House.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineUSAair defence
Advertisement:
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
All News
aid for Ukraine
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
Netherlands to make significant contribution to supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – Dutch defence minister
Germany and US near final agreement on Patriot systems for Ukraine – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
11:03
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
10:38
Ukraine has already ordered over US$72m worth of drone interceptors, says Ukraine's defence minister
10:12
International Renaissance Foundation calls for repeal of law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies
09:41
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
09:16
Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones, 26 hits recorded
08:49
Russians kill woman in Kherson, one man injured
08:24
Total of 167 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians on battlefield, 74 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:46
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, houses and school damaged
07:13
Russians hit Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: market on fire, woman injured – photos
06:48
Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: