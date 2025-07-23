Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies hail Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have warmly welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s initiative to craft a draft law aimed at fortifying the law and order system while safeguarding the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

Source: NABU and SAPO

Quote: "NABU and SAPO stand ready to engage in discussions and the drafting of a legislative measure that will dispel legal risks, uphold rule of law standards, and unlock greater potential for ensuring justice in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

We are grateful for the constructive dialogue and meetings that foster collaborative efforts."

Details: They firmly believe that preserving the independence of detectives and prosecutors "is a cornerstone for effectively probing corruption crimes and fulfilling Ukraine’s international commitments."

Background:

On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 that would make the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) – currently independent anti-corruption institutions – dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

On the evening of 22 July, Zelenskyy signed bill No. 12414.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought the heads of Ukraine’s law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies together and said they have all agreed to work "purely constructively".

At a meeting convened by the President’s Office, the heads of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – NABU and SAPO – stressed that the legislative changes enacted the previous day severely curtail their independence and vowed to persevere in safeguarding the professional strength of both bodies.

