Ukrainian delegation head reports to Zelenskyy on results of meeting in Istanbul

Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council and head of the Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia, has reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the third meeting in Istanbul.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "I reported to the President of Ukraine on the results of the third meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation during today’s negotiations in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian side clearly outlined three key priorities defined by the Head of State:

A full and unconditional ceasefire – including the complete halt of all strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure. This is a necessary step to launch meaningful diplomacy. Organisation of a leaders’ summit – between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of other world leaders, including Presidents Trump and Erdoğan. We proposed to hold this meeting by the end of August, taking into account important timeframes suggested by partners. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.] Continuation of the humanitarian track – the return of all our prisoners, including civilians and children illegally deported to the Russian Federation."

Details: Umierov emphasised that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire as early as today, noting that "technical mechanisms are known" and the only obstacle is the lack of a political decision in the Kremlin.

"Peace is possible. But for that, Moscow must shift its approach: from ultimatums to responsibility, from war to decisions," he said.

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, the third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Ukraine proposed holding a leaders' meeting by the end of August that would be attended by Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, declared that the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation as set out in the memoranda are "quite far apart from each other."

