Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has already approved the text of a new draft law that aims to "strengthen" the independence of anti-corruption bodies and that he will submit it to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on Thursday.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just approved the text of the draft law that guarantees real strengthening of the law enforcement system in Ukraine and the independence of anti-corruption bodies, as well as reliable protection of the law enforcement system from any Russian influence or interference. The text is balanced."

Details: Zelenskyy said that this draft law includes "real tools, no Russian connections, and ensures the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)".

He plans to submit it to the Verkhovna Rada on 24 July.

"It is important that we maintain unity. It is important that we preserve independence. It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy assured.

Previously: A group of MPs submitted for registration a draft law that proposes to cancel all provisions related to NABU and SAPO contained in law No. 12414.

Background:

On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine. NABU reported that the security forces had no court warrants for these searches.

The NABU detectives have been charged with treason, illegal trade with Russia, and corruption in the interests of oligarchs. Meanwhile, the State Bureau of Investigations has stepped up its efforts looking into materials on road accidents involving NABU employees that occurred several years ago.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

The heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office called on Zelenskyy not to sign law No. 12414, which they said would effectively destroy the independence of NABU and SAPO. However, in the evening of 22 July, the president signed the document.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

Afterwards, Zelenskyy pledged to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".

