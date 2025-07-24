Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence

A group of Ukrainian MPs have submitted a draft law for registration that aims to revoke all the provisions embedded in Law No. 12414 concerning the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Yes, we have already submitted a draft law for registration revoking all the provisions regarding the dismantling of NABU and SAPO. It will appear on the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) website shortly. It has been signed by 48 MPs from Holos (Voice), Servant [of the People], European Solidarity and even Batkivshchyna (Fatherland). What’s in it? The complete revocation of all the provisions relating to NABU and SAPO in the criminal [Law] 12414."

Details: Zhelezniak clarified that this is the same draft law that Inna Sovsun MP mentioned the previous day, although he noted that several parliamentarians had worked on it.

He said the registration process typically takes a few hours, so it should be posted on the Verkhovna Rada website by the end of the day.

If the draft law follows the standard procedure, it could reach the chamber no earlier than in seven days. However, Zhelezniak pointed out that draft laws can be expedited via the "ad hoc" procedure (Article 50 of the Verkhovna Rada regulation, which permits a decision on a one-off deviation from the procedures provided by the regulation).

Zhelezniak was unable to say when parliament might convene, noting that after the contentious vote, "MPs were allowed to go off on official trips".

"Neither I nor anyone else can name dates now. But I’ll say this – we’ll assemble swiftly, but when it comes to the ‘servants’ [Servant of the People MPs – ed.], it’s hard to make predictions," Zhelezniak remarked.

He added that MPs are also awaiting the draft law promised by the president.

"We’re awaiting the law from the president as well – we’ll assess whose is better. Perhaps he’ll propose more reforms. But if the government truly wants to fix this mistake, this is the law to do that. The ball is in your court," he concluded.

Background:

On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine. NABU reported that the security forces had no court warrants for the searches.

The NABU detectives have been charged with treason, illegal trade with Russia, and corruption in the interests of oligarchs. Meanwhile, the State Bureau of Investigations has stepped up its efforts looking into materials on road accidents involving NABU employees that occurred several years ago.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

The heads of NABU and SAPO urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign draft law No. 12414, saying it would effectively destroy the independence of these institutions. However, Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed, and continued on 23 July.

On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy promised to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will "ensure the strength of the rule of law system" and preserve "all the provisions required for the anti-corruption institutions’ independence".

