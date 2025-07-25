Russian UAVs hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring one man and causing fires

One person has been injured, fires have broken out on a farm and at a company, and a residential building has been damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "During the night, our defenders downed seven drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, there were hits in the Synelnykove district – in the Malomykhailivka and Vasylkiv hromadas. A 69-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A fire broke out at a farming company." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said that the fire broke out at a disused building. A multi-storey residential building, three garages and a power line were also damaged.

In Pavlohrad, a fire broke out at premises belonging to a business due to a UAV attack.

In the Nikopol district, the Russians used FPV drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

"[The Russians – ed.] hit the district centre and the Marhanets hromada. The fire engulfed an outbuilding and a garage," Lysak reported.

