All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian UAVs hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring one man and causing fires

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 July 2025, 08:20
Russian UAVs hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring one man and causing fires
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured, fires have broken out on a farm and at a company, and a residential building has been damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "During the night, our defenders downed seven drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, there were hits in the Synelnykove district – in the Malomykhailivka and Vasylkiv hromadas. A 69-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A fire broke out at a farming company." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said that the fire broke out at a disused building. A multi-storey residential building, three garages and a power line were also damaged.

In Pavlohrad, a fire broke out at premises belonging to a business due to a UAV attack.

In the Nikopol district, the Russians used FPV drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

"[The Russians – ed.] hit the district centre and the Marhanets hromada. The fire engulfed an outbuilding and a garage," Lysak reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, houses and school damaged
Russian attacks damage state-owned enterprise and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians damage infrastructure, business premises and petrol station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
12:01
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 6 injured
11:56
Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4
11:49
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
11:48
President's office orders law enforcement to eliminate Ukrainian anti‑corruption agencies' influence
11:21
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
11:16
Zelenskyy asserts he does not want to risk Ukraine's European future
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: