Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has said that the 30 days remaining since US President Donald Trump gave Putin 50 days to conclude a peace agreement in the war against Ukraine are unlikely to be enough to organise a meeting between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote from Peskov: "A meeting at the highest level can and should put an end to the settlement and fix the terms of these agreements, which are to be worked out through work by experts. It is impossible to do otherwise. Is it possible to go through such a complex process in 30 days? Well, obviously, it is unlikely."

Details: Peskov also reiterated that Russia's position is set out in the draft memorandum handed over to the Ukrainian side during the second round of negotiations and that this position is "diametrically" opposed to that set out in the Ukrainian draft memorandum.

"It is unlikely that they can be reconciled in an instant. This will require very complex diplomatic work," Peskov said.

Background:

The Ukrainian side again proposed holding a leaders’ meeting in August during a meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on 23 July.

On 14 July, US President Donald Trump promised to impose sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement was not reached "within 50 days". This deadline expires in early September.

