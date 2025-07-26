All Sections
US at UN reminds Russia of Trump's ultimatum and rebukes China

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 05:40
US at UN reminds Russia of Trump's ultimatum and rebukes China
Dorothy Shea. Screenshot

The United States at the UN has reiterated US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine within 50 days and noted that China continues to supply dual-use goods to the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing remarks by Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Acting US Representative to the UN, at a UN Security Council meeting

Details: Shea reiterated that on 14 July, Trump warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the need to conclude a peace agreement within 50 days.

Quote: "If Russia does not agree within that time frame to stop the attacks, the United States is prepared to take further measures."

Details: She noted that over 100 days ago, the UN Security Council had adopted a resolution calling for a swift end to the war and the establishment of a lasting peace in Ukraine. And although this facilitated talks in Saudi Arabia and Istanbul, progress "falls far short" of the actions needed for peace.

Quote: "Russia has continued to kill Ukrainian civilians. Russian drones and missiles have struck schools, playgrounds, apartment buildings, and nursing homes. Russia has deployed thousands of DPRK [North Korean - ed.] troops to its front lines and sent tens of thousands of Russian soldiers to die on the battlefield just to gain a small amount of ground."

Details: Shea also drew attention to the continued export from China to the Russian Federation of dual-use goods that contribute to Moscow’s war industrial base and enable it to conduct attacks against peaceful cities in Ukraine.

Quote: "Beijing’s claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine."

