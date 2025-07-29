All Sections
Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 July 2025, 09:11
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 37 UAVs: five drones and both missiles reached targets
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 37 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 28 July. Ukrainian air defence has managed to shoot down 32 drones, but hits have also been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence has downed or suppressed 32 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north and east.

Hits by five UAVs and two missiles have been recorded in three locations, and debris from downed drones fell in two locations."

Details: The missiles were launched from Russia's Rostov Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol and Kursk as well as from Hvardiiske in Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

