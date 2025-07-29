Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response

The Kremlin has said it has "taken note" of US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks, in which he reduced the timeframe given to Russia to end its war against Ukraine from 50 days to just 10-12, while reiterating that Moscow would continue to pursue its own interests.

Source: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, cited by Russian state news agency Interfax

Quote: "We have taken note of President Trump’s statements yesterday. The special military operation continues [as they refer to the war against Ukraine – ed.], and we remain committed to the peace process for resolving the conflict around Ukraine and ensuring our interests during this resolution."

Details: When asked to comment on Trump’s statement that he is no longer interested in talking to Putin about Ukraine, Peskov replied: "I’d prefer to avoid any assessments. Once again, we have taken note of President Trump’s statements."

He also said that a possible meeting between Putin and Trump is not currently being discussed.

Background:

President Donald Trump recently announced a new deadline for the Kremlin leader to resolve the war he launched against Ukraine.

On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose harsh tariffs of around 100% on Russian goods if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days.

Previously, Trump had openly questioned whether Putin truly wants peace, accusing him of talking nonsense.

He also confirmed plans to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system, saying they would be "fully paid for".

