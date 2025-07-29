All Sections
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 July 2025, 13:42
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has said it has "taken note" of US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks, in which he reduced the timeframe given to Russia to end its war against Ukraine from 50 days to just 10-12, while reiterating that Moscow would continue to pursue its own interests.

Source: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, cited by Russian state news agency Interfax

Quote: "We have taken note of President Trump’s statements yesterday. The special military operation continues [as they refer to the war against Ukraine – ed.], and we remain committed to the peace process for resolving the conflict around Ukraine and ensuring our interests during this resolution."

Details: When asked to comment on Trump’s statement that he is no longer interested in talking to Putin about Ukraine, Peskov replied: "I’d prefer to avoid any assessments. Once again, we have taken note of President Trump’s statements."

He also said that a possible meeting between Putin and Trump is not currently being discussed.

Background:

