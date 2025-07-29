All Sections
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 29 July 2025, 21:04
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Source: Trump aboard Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to clarify when the new deadline for Russia’s leadership to establish peace in Ukraine begins, Trump said: "10 days from today."

Quote from Trump: "We’re going to put on tariffs and stuff, and I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia, because he wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going."

Background: 

  • On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump’s new deadline for Russia.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Trump’s decision to shorten the deadline to achieve peace as a "realistic and firm" position.

