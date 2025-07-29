Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs

US President Donald Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Source: Trump aboard Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to clarify when the new deadline for Russia’s leadership to establish peace in Ukraine begins, Trump said: "10 days from today."

Quote from Trump: "We’re going to put on tariffs and stuff, and I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia, because he wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going."

Background:

On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump’s new deadline for Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Trump’s decision to shorten the deadline to achieve peace as a "realistic and firm" position.

