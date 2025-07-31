Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russia attacks Kyiv

Ukraine has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia’s large-scale attack on Kyiv on 31 July. The meeting will take place on 1 August.

Source: Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on X

Quote: "Ukraine has initiated an urgent UN Security Council meeting in response to Russia’s latest escalation of terror, which led to the killing of people and damage in Kyiv.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council under the agenda item ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ will take place tomorrow, on 1 August."

Details: Sybiha added that Putin is rejecting peace efforts and instead is hoping to prolong his war, and that the world has the power necessary to stop him with united pressure and a firm position for a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Background:

