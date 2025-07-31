All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russia attacks Kyiv

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 July 2025, 23:10
Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russia attacks Kyiv
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia’s large-scale attack on Kyiv on 31 July. The meeting will take place on 1 August. 

Source: Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on X

Quote: "Ukraine has initiated an urgent UN Security Council meeting in response to Russia’s latest escalation of terror, which led to the killing of people and damage in Kyiv. 

Advertisement:

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council under the agenda item ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ will take place tomorrow, on 1 August."

Details: Sybiha added that Putin is rejecting peace efforts and instead is hoping to prolong his war, and that the world has the power necessary to stop him with united pressure and a firm position for a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UN
Advertisement:
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
All News
UN
US at UN reminds Russia of Trump's ultimatum and rebukes China
Russian attacks in June caused highest number of civilian fatalities in Ukraine over past 3 years – UN mission
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
RECENT NEWS
10:55
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
09:50
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured
09:07
Ukrainian air defence downs 44 Russian drones, 28 UAVs hit targets
09:05
Germany considers reintroducing anti-personnel mines due to threat from Russia
08:54
Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kherson
08:49
Battlefield sees 160 clashes over past day, 47 of them on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
07:34
Russians hit Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast, causing large-scale fires at businesses – photos
07:09
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
05:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, four others injured
04:59
Microsoft exposes Kremlin hackers who targeted foreign embassies in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: