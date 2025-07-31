Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russia attacks Kyiv
Ukraine has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia’s large-scale attack on Kyiv on 31 July. The meeting will take place on 1 August.
Source: Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on X
Quote: "Ukraine has initiated an urgent UN Security Council meeting in response to Russia’s latest escalation of terror, which led to the killing of people and damage in Kyiv.
An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council under the agenda item ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ will take place tomorrow, on 1 August."
Details: Sybiha added that Putin is rejecting peace efforts and instead is hoping to prolong his war, and that the world has the power necessary to stop him with united pressure and a firm position for a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with drones and missiles.
- Twenty-seven locations across four districts of the capital were affected by the attack.
- Six-year-old Matvii Marchenko was killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv. He was a student of a Kyiv karate club. It was also reported that Liliia Stepanchuk, a patrol police officer, was one of those killed in Russia’s overnight missile strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
- In addition, Ukrainian journalist Nataliia Mazina and her husband Dmytro Mazin were injured in the drone strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district. Their apartment was damaged.
- The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July has risen to 16, including two children. The number of injured has also increased, now standing at 159.
