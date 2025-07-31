Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July has risen to 16, including two children. The number of injured has also increased, now reaching 159.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Tkachenko reported that, according to the available information, there are two children among the 15 deceased.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that the children were six and 17 years old.

The number of injured has risen to 159 people.

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the Solomianskyi district, while in the Sviatoshynskyi district they are still ongoing.

