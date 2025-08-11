All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US Senator Graham: Territory swap possible but only after security guarantees for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 August 2025, 11:47
US Senator Graham: Territory swap possible but only after security guarantees for Ukraine
Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Facebook

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has stated that Russia and Ukraine would have to exchange certain territories to end the war, but Ukraine must first receive security guarantees. 

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham said that such a territorial exchange would only be possible "after you have security guarantees to Ukraine to prevent Russia from doing this again".

Advertisement:

"You need to tell Putin what happens if he does it a third time," Graham said, referring to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the war in Ukraine’s east in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Quote: "I want to be honest with you, Ukraine is not going to evict every Russian, and Russia is not going to Kyiv, so there will be some land swaps at the end."

Details: This statement marks a shift from his earlier position; in 2023, Graham said that "the Ukrainians understand you don’t end wars by giving territory to the aggressor". 

At that time, he also warned that if Putin was not stopped in Ukraine, he would continue advancing, increasing the risk of NATO becoming involved in the conflict.

When asked about his previous comments on Sunday 10 August, Graham said that the US and its allies must continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, deploy some European forces on Ukrainian territory and promote economic integration.

Background:

  • Earlier, the European Commission urged Washington not to agree to a "one-sided" territorial exchange during peace negotiations with Russia over Ukraine. 
  • Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested that future agreements might involve de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
All News
USA
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine
Ukrainian ambassador to US: US will negotiate with Russia from position of strength
RECENT NEWS
14:01
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves eight new ground robots for service in July
13:53
Putin continues calling leaders to boast about upcoming meeting with Trump
13:39
Spanish foreign minister: Ukraine must have seat at peace talks
13:08
Daughter of  fallen soldier, whom Russians tried to send to orphanage, brought back to Ukraine
13:02
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
13:00
Russia deploys additional forces to Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
12:36
Zaporizhzhia to set up mobile coach station to replace facility destroyed in Russian attack
12:31
Czech foreign minister comes to Ukraine for his sixth visit
12:15
Czech foreign minister warns Ukraine against slowing down reforms: support is not unlimited
11:47
US Senator Graham: Territory swap possible but only after security guarantees for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: