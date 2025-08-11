US Senator Graham: Territory swap possible but only after security guarantees for Ukraine

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has stated that Russia and Ukraine would have to exchange certain territories to end the war, but Ukraine must first receive security guarantees.

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham said that such a territorial exchange would only be possible "after you have security guarantees to Ukraine to prevent Russia from doing this again".

"You need to tell Putin what happens if he does it a third time," Graham said, referring to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the war in Ukraine’s east in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Quote: "I want to be honest with you, Ukraine is not going to evict every Russian, and Russia is not going to Kyiv, so there will be some land swaps at the end."

Details: This statement marks a shift from his earlier position; in 2023, Graham said that "the Ukrainians understand you don’t end wars by giving territory to the aggressor".

At that time, he also warned that if Putin was not stopped in Ukraine, he would continue advancing, increasing the risk of NATO becoming involved in the conflict.

When asked about his previous comments on Sunday 10 August, Graham said that the US and its allies must continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, deploy some European forces on Ukrainian territory and promote economic integration.

Background:

Earlier, the European Commission urged Washington not to agree to a "one-sided" territorial exchange during peace negotiations with Russia over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested that future agreements might involve de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine.

