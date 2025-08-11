All Sections
Trump consulted with Orbán on Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling him a "very smart man"

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 August 2025, 21:27
Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he consulted with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán about the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump at a White House briefing

Details: Trump described Orbán as "a smart man that some people like and some people don't like".

He said that he asked Orbán whether Ukraine could defeat Russia.

"He looked at me like, 'What a stupid question.' He said, 'Russia is a massive country and they win their country and they win their life through wars. They fight wars. That's what they do.' He said, 'China beats you with trade. Russia beats you with war.' That was a very interesting statement," Trump said.

Background: 

  • During the briefing, Trump said twice that he was "going to Russia" as he was speaking about his upcoming talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
  • Trump said during the press conference that he expects his meeting with Putin to be "constructive", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.
  • Trump also said he was not happy about the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.

