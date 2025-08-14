All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump will demand unconditional ceasefire from Putin – French foreign minister

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 14 August 2025, 02:17
Trump will demand unconditional ceasefire from Putin – French foreign minister
Jean-Noël Barrot. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said during large-scale online talks with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 13 August that in Alaska he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on X (Twitter)

Details: Barrot said that Trump, addressing the Ukrainian delegation and its allies, had stated that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin.

Advertisement:

The US president also stressed that any talks concerning Ukrainian territory would take place only with Zelenskyy's presence at the next meeting with Putin.

In addition, Trump announced that the United States would contribute to the system of international security guarantees developed by the countries of the coalition of the willing, which includes France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 13 August, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin, where he took part in joint videoconferences with European leaders and Trump.  
  • French President Emmanuel Macron stated after the call that territorial issues "will not be negotiated" by anyone except Zelenskyy.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the talks, revealed the main points brought up in the conversation with Trump, in particular that "Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the line of contact".
  • "Legal recognition of the occupied territories [as Russian – ed.] is not up for discussion," he emphasised.
  • Zelenskyy said that Trump would call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader in Alaska.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceUSAPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump to offer Putin access to Alaska's natural resources in exchange for ending war – The Telegraph
Ukrainian teen detained in Poland for conducting sabotage on Russia's orders
Drones attack Russia's Volgograd: fires break out at refinery – video
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
All News
France
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
"It is a matter of nuclear deterrence": France expects real threat from Russia by 2030
French foreign minister visits Kharkiv after visiting frontline Sumy – photos
RECENT NEWS
09:21
Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer in London
09:05
Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs and missiles: 24 drones downed, hits recorded at 12 locations
08:47
Trump worried Zelenskyy's presence at Alaska summit with Putin could derail talks – WSJ
08:28
Trump tells European leaders he won't discuss Ukrainian territories with Putin – CNN
08:16
Battlefield sees 148 clashes, almost 60 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
07:31
Russia loses 990 soldiers and 29 artillery systems over past day
06:58
Trump to offer Putin access to Alaska's natural resources in exchange for ending war – The Telegraph
04:51
Ukrainian teen detained in Poland for conducting sabotage on Russia's orders
03:58
Drones attack Russia's Volgograd: fires break out at refinery – video
02:17
Trump will demand unconditional ceasefire from Putin – French foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: