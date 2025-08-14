Trump will demand unconditional ceasefire from Putin – French foreign minister

US President Donald Trump said during large-scale online talks with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 13 August that in Alaska he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Details: Barrot said that Trump, addressing the Ukrainian delegation and its allies, had stated that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin.

The US president also stressed that any talks concerning Ukrainian territory would take place only with Zelenskyy's presence at the next meeting with Putin.

In addition, Trump announced that the United States would contribute to the system of international security guarantees developed by the countries of the coalition of the willing, which includes France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

On the afternoon of 13 August, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin, where he took part in joint videoconferences with European leaders and Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated after the call that territorial issues "will not be negotiated" by anyone except Zelenskyy.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the talks, revealed the main points brought up in the conversation with Trump, in particular that "Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the line of contact".

"Legal recognition of the occupied territories [as Russian – ed.] is not up for discussion," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy said that Trump would call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader in Alaska.

