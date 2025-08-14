Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during a meeting in 2019. Stock photo: Getty Images

Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, has reported that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 11:30 on 15 August (22:30 Kyiv time). Five other Russian representatives will fly to the US with Putin.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Ushakov: "The Trump-Putin meeting will begin in Anchorage, Alaska, at 11:30, local time. The central topic of the meeting between Putin and Trump will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis [as the Russians call the war they have unleashed against Ukraine – ed.]"

Details: Putin’s foreign policy advisor added that preparations for the meeting are at their final stage and that the programme has been agreed upon.

Ushakov said that Trump and Putin will first hold a one-on-one meeting, followed by one with delegation participation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kirill Dmitriev, Head of the Direct Investment Fund, and Ushakov will join the Kremlin leader in the US.

Ushakov said that Putin and Trump will hold a joint press conference following the talks.

Background:

On 15 August, Trump and Putin will hold a meeting at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage in Alaska.

The White House said that the initiative to hold a meeting between Trump and Putin during Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow had come from the Russian side.

Trump expects his meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August to be "constructive", but does not rule out negative outcomes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the summit in Alaska is not a victory for the Kremlin and should not be seen as a concession to Putin. He said the meeting would be of an exploratory nature, during which Trump wants to make his own assessment of the situation by looking "this guy in the eye". Meanwhile, Rubio admitted that the talks will be difficult, as "this war means a lot to Putin".

Later, The Telegraph reported that Trump was planning to propose a series of economic incentives during his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August, particularly access to Alaska's natural resources and the partial lifting of sanctions on Russia's aircraft industry, in exchange for ending the war against Ukraine.

Trump told European leaders that he will not discuss Ukraine's territories and will insist on an unconditional ceasefire during his meeting with Putin on 15 August.

