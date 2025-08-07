All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

White House: Russian side proposes meeting between Trump and Putin

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 03:20
White House: Russian side proposes meeting between Trump and Putin
Karoline Leavitt. Photo: Getty Images

The White House has said that the initiative to hold a meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow came from the Russian side.

Source: Ukrinform citing statement by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Quote from Leavitt: "As President Trump said earlier today [on 6 August] on TRUTH Social, great progress was made during Special Envoy Witkoff's meeting with President Putin. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Advertisement:

The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy."

Details: Leavitt also stressed that Trump is committed to ending the war.

However, she did not clarify whose initiative it was to hold a joint meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin after a possible Trump-Putin meeting.

Background: 

  • Trump intends to meet with Putin next week and then hold a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.
  • On Wednesday 6 August, Witkoff held a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff's meeting with Putin was "productive".
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • A White House official told CNN that arranging a meeting between Trump and Putin next week would be difficult.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiaRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
updatedFour killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
All News
USA
Zelenskyy reveals details of call with Trump and European leaders
White House announces sanctions against Russia after envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – Reuters
Trump says his envoy Witkoff made "great progress" in meeting with Putin
RECENT NEWS
10:26
Former head of detention centre in Russia's Taganrog personally ordered to torture late Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna – police
10:26
Bohdana guns, competing with FPV drones, and the legacy of Soviet howitzers – all you need to know about Ukrainian artillery!
10:22
Conversation with German chancellor, calls with France and Italy – Zelenskyy speaks about his schedule for Thursday
09:36
Russian forces strike Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: people may be under rubble
09:33
US secretary of state reveals whether Trump will impose sanctions on Russia after deadline set for Putin expires
09:14
Air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, strikes recorded at 11 locations
08:30
EXPLAINERWhat should Ukraine expect from Poland's new president?
08:27
Battlefield sees 147 combat clashes over past day, 38 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Four people injured and fires break out due to Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:46
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: