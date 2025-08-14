The Ukrainian General Staff has said that the situation on the Pokrovsk front, where a group of Russian troops recently broke through near the town of Dobropillia, is stabilising.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 16:00 on 14 August

Details: The General Staff reported that 37 Russian attacks had taken place on the Pokrovsk front since the start of the day.

Quote: "While holding back the enemy’s pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 34 attacks, and fighting continues. The situation on the front is stabilising. The defence forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and eliminate groups of Russian troops that penetrated the rear areas of our defence the day before.

Thus, yesterday, servicemen from one of our mechanised brigades captured five invaders."

Background:

DeepState analysts reported on 11 August that Russian forces had intensified their advance near Dobropillia in recent days, in particular attempting to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk road. The analysts highlighted this advance on their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine, marking it with two wedges near Dobropillia.

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that the defence forces are taking effective measures to halt the Russian advance on the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts.

The First Corps Azov of the National Guard announced that it had taken up its designated defensive line on the Pokrovsk front. Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that this refers to a section towards Dobropillia and the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk road.

Following this statement, the First Corps Azov reported that Russia was suffering significant losses.

