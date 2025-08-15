All Sections
Majority of Americans do not trust Trump's wisdom in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine – survey

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 August 2025, 10:04
Majority of Americans do not trust Trump's wisdom in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine – survey
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

A majority of Americans do not have confidence in President Donald Trump’s ability to make wise decisions regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war on the eve of the meeting between the US and Russian leaders.

Source: Politico, citing a Pew Research Center poll

Details: Almost 60% of respondents said they were not too confident or not at all confident that Trump could make a wise decision about the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II.

In the survey, which was conducted in early August, Democrats expressed significantly less confidence in the president’s decision-making ability than Republicans.

However, Trump has also lost trust among Republicans: 73% said they were somewhat confident or very confident in his ability to handle the war, compared with 81% in July 2024.

Americans were evenly split on whether the US has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself in the war, with Democrats much more likely to support US assistance to Ukraine.

At present, Americans are less likely than in March to believe that Trump is too supportive of Russia in the war. This shift came after Trump changed his public stance on the conflict in recent months, becoming increasingly critical of Russia.

Background:

  • Trump said he expected Putin to take the meeting seriously, warning of "very serious consequences" for Moscow if the Russian leader did not agree to take steps to end the war.
  • A pro–Ukraine rally was held in Anchorage ahead of the US–Russia summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

USAnegotiationsTrumpwar
