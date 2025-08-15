Trump plans red carpet treatment for Putin at Alaska meeting – NBC News

Putin and Trump during their meeting in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is preparing to roll out the red carpet for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on 15 August.

Source: European Pravda; NBC News, an American broadcast television network, citing two senior administration officials

Details: Trump plans to greet the Russian leader personally when he arrives.

Advertisement:

The officials stressed that the exact details and schedule of the meeting are still being finalised.

A third senior official said that as of 14 August, Trump was not expected to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders before the meeting on 15 August. However, it is unclear whether this could change during his long 7-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!