Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 10:20
A correspondent for The Economist has learned from sources that the leaders of Russia and the US reportedly reached a preliminary agreement on a temporary "air ceasefire".
Source: European Pravda, citing The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll on X (Twitter), who did not name his sources
Quote: "I’m told there is a provisional agreement of an air ceasefire until three-way leaders meeting."
Details: "We think the skies will give signals about provisional results of these talks. The next week will be interesting," Carroll quoted his anonymous sources.
No official statements regarding such an agreement have been made so far.
Background:
- Trump has begun briefing Ukraine and European leaders on the outcomes of his talks with the Kremlin leader.
- After the meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Alaska, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".
- He also announced new talks with the Kremlin leader and said he would participate in a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin if it takes place.
