Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent

A correspondent for The Economist has learned from sources that the leaders of Russia and the US reportedly reached a preliminary agreement on a temporary "air ceasefire".

Source: European Pravda, citing The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll

Quote: "I’m told there is a provisional agreement of an air ceasefire until three-way leaders meeting."

Details: "We think the skies will give signals about provisional results of these talks. The next week will be interesting," Carroll quoted his anonymous sources.

No official statements regarding such an agreement have been made so far.

