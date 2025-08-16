All Sections
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's demand to cede all of Donetsk Oblast – Reuters

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 August 2025, 20:03
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his US counterpart Donald Trump that Kyiv rejects a demand put forward by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to cede the still-unoccupied areas of Donetsk Oblast to Russia in exchange for freezing the front in other regions, according to Reuters.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: According to a source, Trump told Zelenskyy that Putin proposed to "freeze most front lines" in return for Ukraine giving Russia all of Donetsk Oblast.

"Zelenskyy rejected the demand, the source said," Reuters said.

Reuters’ sources also confirmed that European leaders have been invited to take part in the talks between Trump and Zelenskyy on Monday.

Previously: Earlier on Saturday, The New York Times also reported that Zelenskyy and European leaders have strongly opposed any concession of unoccupied Donbas territory, which also holds key defensive positions and valuable mineral resources.

Background:

