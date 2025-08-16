Zelenskyy rejects Putin's demand to cede all of Donetsk Oblast – Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his US counterpart Donald Trump that Kyiv rejects a demand put forward by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to cede the still-unoccupied areas of Donetsk Oblast to Russia in exchange for freezing the front in other regions, according to Reuters.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: According to a source, Trump told Zelenskyy that Putin proposed to "freeze most front lines" in return for Ukraine giving Russia all of Donetsk Oblast.

"Zelenskyy rejected the demand, the source said," Reuters said.

Reuters’ sources also confirmed that European leaders have been invited to take part in the talks between Trump and Zelenskyy on Monday.

Previously: Earlier on Saturday, The New York Times also reported that Zelenskyy and European leaders have strongly opposed any concession of unoccupied Donbas territory, which also holds key defensive positions and valuable mineral resources.

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting ended without agreements or a ceasefire in Ukraine, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.

After the Alaska talks, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".

Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities. Trump believes that this would be for the best.

On 16 August, Trump spoke first with Zelenskyy and then European leaders after his talks with Putin. Zelenskyy announced he would meet Trump in Washington on 18 August.

Bloomberg has reported that Trump has informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In return, Russia will give up its claims to parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front line.

