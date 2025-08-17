All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupy village in Kharkiv Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 17 August 2025, 01:09
Russians occupy village in Kharkiv Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the village of Zelenyi Hai in Kharkiv Oblast and advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, DeepState analysts have said.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Russian troops occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near the town of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast. In Donetsk Oblast, the Russians advanced near the village of Popiv Yar.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Ukraine's General Staff reported that on 17 August, Russian forces concentrated their most intense assaults on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.
  • On the morning of 5 August, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk OblastKharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
occupation
Russians occupy two more villages in Donetsk Oblast
Three children brought back from occupied territories after living under constant pressure and threats
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
12:53
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
12:32
White House dismisses documents found in Alaskan hotel as "lunch menu", says ABC News
11:51
Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian ammunition storage point in Melitopol – video
10:46
Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says
10:34
Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying technologies for Shahed drones
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
09:30
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
09:08
Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: