Russians occupy village in Kharkiv Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the village of Zelenyi Hai in Kharkiv Oblast and advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, DeepState analysts have said.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Russian troops occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near the town of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast. In Donetsk Oblast, the Russians advanced near the village of Popiv Yar.

Background:

Ukraine's General Staff reported that on 17 August, Russian forces concentrated their most intense assaults on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

On the morning of 5 August, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

