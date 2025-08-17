Russians occupy village in Kharkiv Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 01:09
Russian forces have occupied the village of Zelenyi Hai in Kharkiv Oblast and advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, DeepState analysts have said.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Details: Russian troops occupied Zelenyi Hai and advanced near the town of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast. In Donetsk Oblast, the Russians advanced near the village of Popiv Yar.
Background:
- Ukraine's General Staff reported that on 17 August, Russian forces concentrated their most intense assaults on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.
- On the morning of 5 August, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.
