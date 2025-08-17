UK PM to join meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington tomorrow for his meeting with Donald Trump, which will also be attended by other European leaders and the NATO secretary general.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer is one of several European leaders expected to join the meeting. Among them are French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Advertisement:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also take part in the talks.

The European leaders will arrive in Washington for a joint meeting with Zelenskyy after receiving the US president’s invitation.

Background:

The negotiations will be held following the 15 August US-Russia leaders’ summit on ending the war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he plans to raise the issue of maintaining sanctions against Russia at the meeting.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels to hold talks with President von der Leyen.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!