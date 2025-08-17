All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK PM to join meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 17 August 2025, 15:10
UK PM to join meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington tomorrow for his meeting with Donald Trump, which will also be attended by other European leaders and the NATO secretary general.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer is one of several European leaders expected to join the meeting. Among them are French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Advertisement:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also take part in the talks.

The European leaders will arrive in Washington for a joint meeting with Zelenskyy after receiving the US president’s invitation.

Background:

  • The negotiations will be held following the 15 August US-Russia leaders’ summit on ending the war in Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he plans to raise the issue of maintaining sanctions against Russia at the meeting.
  • Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels to hold talks with President von der Leyen.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKUkraineUSAnegotiations
Advertisement:
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Talks can only start from current line of contact
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
All News
UK
Starmer says Alaska meeting "has brought us closer than ever to ending the war" – Sky News
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM's residence – Sky News
RECENT NEWS
19:13
US State Secretary Rubio outlines three key elements of deal to end war in Ukraine
19:09
Trump to meet Zelenskyy first, European leaders to join later, says Bild
18:41
US State Secretary Rubio: Russians in Alaska had to pay cash for refuelling planes
18:34
Trump reposts social media post stating that Ukraine must cede land to Russia
18:09
US State Secretary Rubio stresses US will not pressure Ukraine to give up territories
17:24
Trump says he's made "big progress" on Russia
17:01
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
16:40
Zelenskyy on security guarantees: unknown what Trump and Putin really discussed
16:17
Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5
16:10
Zelenskyy: Talks can only start from current line of contact
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: