Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 15:15
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the European Commission on Sunday 17 August, where he was received by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Details: The footage from the official broadcast showed von der Leyen welcoming Zelenskyy, after which the leaders shook hands and posed for official photos.
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen will hold talks, and later speak to the media.
Afterwards, at 16:00 Kyiv time, von der Leyen and Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of the coalition of the willing via video link.
Background:
- On Sunday 17 August, it became known that Ursula von der Leyen will join Zelenskyy’s meeting with Donald Trump at the White House on 18 August.
- Several European leaders will also join the White House meeting, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also attend the talks.
- The negotiations in Washington will take place following the 15 August US-Russia leaders’ summit on ending the war in Ukraine.
