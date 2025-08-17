All Sections
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Olga KatsimonSunday, 17 August 2025, 15:15
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Ursula von der Leyen meeting Zelenskyy. Screenshot from the official broadcast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the European Commission on Sunday 17 August, where he was received by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The footage from the official broadcast showed von der Leyen welcoming Zelenskyy, after which the leaders shook hands and posed for official photos.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen will hold talks, and later speak to the media.

Afterwards, at 16:00 Kyiv time, von der Leyen and Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of the coalition of the willing via video link.

Background: 

