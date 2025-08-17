All Sections
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 20:30
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová. Photo: Facebook

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has said that a "peace" that demands Ukraine give up the non-occupied parts of Donbas is unacceptable. She emphasised the EU will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook

Quote: "In Anchorage, President Trump opted not to push for a ceasefire. Instead, Putin presented a so-called 'peace proposal' that is nothing but the aggressor’s dictate: Ukraine is, for example, expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such a 'peace' is unacceptable."

Details: Mathernová stressed that the EU has been clear and firm in its position from the outset: peace must be based on the principles of international law – on full respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"No illusions, no compromises with aggressors," Mathernová emphasised.

She added that the presence of European leaders in Washington together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday will be a clear signal that "Europe stands with Ukraine united and determined. It will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation".

"Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire and then real peace – something that did not happen in Anchorage," the EU ambassador wrote.

Background: 

