Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has said that a "peace" that demands Ukraine give up the non-occupied parts of Donbas is unacceptable. She emphasised the EU will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation.

Quote: "In Anchorage, President Trump opted not to push for a ceasefire. Instead, Putin presented a so-called 'peace proposal' that is nothing but the aggressor’s dictate: Ukraine is, for example, expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such a 'peace' is unacceptable."

Details: Mathernová stressed that the EU has been clear and firm in its position from the outset: peace must be based on the principles of international law – on full respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"No illusions, no compromises with aggressors," Mathernová emphasised.

She added that the presence of European leaders in Washington together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday will be a clear signal that "Europe stands with Ukraine united and determined. It will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation".

"Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire and then real peace – something that did not happen in Anchorage," the EU ambassador wrote.

French President Emmanuel Macron said following a Coalition of the Willing meeting on Sunday that Russia is offering Ukraine a "peace" that would mean capitulation.

On 18 August, Zelenskyy will meet Trump in Washington. Several European leaders will accompany the Ukrainian president to the US. However, according to media reports, Zelenskyy will first hold a bilateral meeting only with Trump, followed by a joint meeting with the European leaders.

