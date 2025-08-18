Germany says it will not deploy forces to Ukraine
Monday, 18 August 2025, 12:50
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has stated that Germany will not deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission if the war ends.
Source: German TV news channel N-TV, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Wadephul said that Germany should play an "important role" in any peacekeeping mission. He noted that Ukraine needs security guarantees but ruled out deploying German forces to Ukraine.
"The Bundeswehr has already stationed a brigade in Lithuania. Deploying additional German soldiers in Ukraine would likely be too much of a burden for us," Wadephul said.
Background:
- UK Defence Secretary John Healey recently said the UK government is "ready to put boots on the ground" in Ukraine if a ceasefire is achieved.
- On 17 August, the Coalition of the Willing confirmed its readiness to deploy security forces in Ukraine immediately after the end of hostilities.
- Dainius Žikevičius, adviser to the Lithuanian president, said that within the framework of a peacekeeping mission, Lithuania would send the same number of troops to Ukraine that it contributed to NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.
