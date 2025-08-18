Ukrainian foreign minister: Security guarantees for Ukraine being worked out by national security advisers

Potential security guarantees for Ukraine, designed to deter Russia, are being worked out by the national security advisers of Ukraine and its partner countries, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Details: Sybiha said that the specific provisions of the future security guarantees, which need to be an effective mechanism for deterring Russia, are being developed at national security adviser level.

Quote: "I won’t go into details, because today’s meeting [in Washington – ed.] is far too important. The only thing I can tell you is that a lot of work is being done in this area at the level of national security advisers – the content and specific provisions are being developed."

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine's bitter experience has given it a clear understanding of the necessary parameters for future security guarantees, which must be aimed at stopping any further Russian aggression.

The minister said it is a major step forward that the term "guarantees" is now being mentioned in high-level discussions.

Sybiha said the countries that Ukraine views as guarantors are those that can make tangible contributions to strengthening its security.

He noted that another component of the security guarantee package is to make Ukraine more self-sufficient, "so that we are not reliant on our partners for the critical supplies essential to our soldiers, the front lines, and our defence industry".

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin in Washington on 18 August. It will be followed by another meeting involving several European leaders in furtherance of diplomatic engagements after the US-Russia summit in Alaska.

Before the talks with Trump, the European leaders and Zelenskyy will hold a preparatory meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump posted several emotional messages on his social media platform Truth Social in which he attacked his critics and insisted that he understands how to handle the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Zelenskyy has already met with Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington.

