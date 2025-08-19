Ukraine will not accept any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – FT

Sources from Western media outlets have shared Ukraine's position on potential talks with Russia: Ukraine will not accept any deal that includes territorial concessions to the Russians and is insisting on a ceasefire.

Source: a document seen by the Financial Times

Quote: "Ukraine will not accept any deal including territorial concessions to Russia and insists on a ceasefire as the first step towards a full peace agreement, according to the document.

According to the document, Kyiv also rejects the proposal Putin made to Trump in Alaska to freeze the rest of the frontline if Ukraine withdraws troops from the partly occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Doing so would create 'a foothold for a further and rapid advance of Russian forces towards the city of Dnipro' and enable Putin to 'achieve the goals of aggression by other means', it says."

Details: Ukraine believes that Russia's push to resolve territorial questions before holding talks on a long-term peace deal would amount to creating a fait accompli on the battlefield without addressing Kyiv's future security needs.

Kyiv also insists on receiving full compensation from Moscow for wartime damages, which could be paid using frozen Russian assets worth US$300 billion.

The document also added that any easing of sanctions should be granted only if Russia complies with a future peace agreement and "plays [a] fair game".

