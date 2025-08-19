All Sections
Zelenskyy confirms preparations are underway for meeting with Putin

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 02:22
Zelenskyy confirms preparations are underway for meeting with Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy's briefing

Quote: "The President of the United States has supported a trilateral leaders' meeting between Ukraine, the US and Russia. The United States is proposing to hold it as soon as possible. But this requires the agreement of all parties."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that Trump had contacted the Russian side and discussed potential diplomatic steps.

Quote: "Russia proposed a bilateral meeting first and then a trilateral one. 

As I said, we are ready for any format at leader level, because only at leader level can we resolve all the complex and painful issues…

I confirmed, with all the European leaders in support, that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin. After that, we expect a trilateral meeting. The main question is how the bilateral meeting will unfold."

Previously: Trump said he had had a "good" meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders and that he is working on arranging talks between Putin and Zelenskyy and a trilateral meeting.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

