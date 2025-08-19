Zelenskyy confirms preparations are underway for meeting with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump.
Source: Zelenskyy's briefing
Quote: "The President of the United States has supported a trilateral leaders' meeting between Ukraine, the US and Russia. The United States is proposing to hold it as soon as possible. But this requires the agreement of all parties."
Details: Zelenskyy also said that Trump had contacted the Russian side and discussed potential diplomatic steps.
Quote: "Russia proposed a bilateral meeting first and then a trilateral one.
As I said, we are ready for any format at leader level, because only at leader level can we resolve all the complex and painful issues…
I confirmed, with all the European leaders in support, that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin. After that, we expect a trilateral meeting. The main question is how the bilateral meeting will unfold."
Previously: Trump said he had had a "good" meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders and that he is working on arranging talks between Putin and Zelenskyy and a trilateral meeting.
Background:
- Trump said earlier he hoped to organise the first US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible after yesterday's meeting in Washington.
- Trump told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.
- Trump also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.
- For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and European allies for the weapons that Ukraine is now receiving through a special NATO mechanism.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!