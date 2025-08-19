All Sections
Zelenskyy: We will leave issue of territories between me and Putin

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 02:35
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that he will discuss the "territorial issue" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing in Washington

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had "slightly debated" the percentage of occupied territory shown on the map presented by the Americans during the White House meeting. Meanwhile, he repeated that he had had no disagreements with Trump, describing their exchange as "a good, warm and substantive conversation".

The president said he had explained when and how certain parts of Ukraine’s territory were occupied, including parts of the east and Crimea in 2014.

Zelenskyy did not directly comment on the US position, whether they would insist on a territorial exchange, or whether Ukraine has a formula determining the "acceptability" of recognising certain occupied territories as belonging to Russia.

"We will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin," he said, without going into further details.

Background:

  • Sources from Western media outlets have shared Ukraine's position on potential talks with Russia: Ukraine will not accept any deal that includes territorial concessions to the Russians and is insisting on a ceasefire.
  • Kyiv also rejects the proposal Putin made to Trump in Alaska to freeze the rest of the front line if Ukraine withdraws troops from the partly occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

