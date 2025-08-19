Russians damage houses and school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, injuring man – photos
Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 18-19 August, injuring a man, destroying a greenhouse and an outbuilding, and damaging residential houses, cars and an educational facility.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas in the Nikopol district came under Russian attack. The enemy struck with FPV drones and artillery. A man was injured. He has been taken to hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: In the Nikopol district, the attack sparked a fire, destroying a greenhouse and an outbuilding, as well as damaging apartment blocks, houses and cars.
In the Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka hromada came under drone attack – a school building caught fire there.
Lysak noted that seven Russian drones had been shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
