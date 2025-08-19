All Sections
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 12:37
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
A Chinese flag. Stock photo: pixabay.com

Following the meeting between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, China has stated that it is in favour of a political settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine and supports all efforts aimed at establishing a lasting peace.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "China has always believed that dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis [as China refers to Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.]. China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace."

Details: Mao noted that China’s position on this issue is "consistent and clear".

"We will continue to facilitate peace talks and the political resolution of the crisis [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.]," she said.

Background:

ChinaRusso-Ukrainian war
China
17:14
