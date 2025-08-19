China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts

Following the meeting between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, China has stated that it is in favour of a political settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine and supports all efforts aimed at establishing a lasting peace.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "China has always believed that dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis [as China refers to Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.]. China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace."

Details: Mao noted that China’s position on this issue is "consistent and clear".

"We will continue to facilitate peace talks and the political resolution of the crisis [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.]," she said.

Background:

According to Axios, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said at his meeting with US President Donald Trump on 15 August that he is not opposed to security guarantees for Ukraine and named China as one of the states that could provide such guarantees.

In early August, Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs against not only India, but also other countries that purchase Russian oil, including China.

