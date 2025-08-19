Trump on land swap: Ukraine will regain "a lot of land"

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine will regain "a lot of land" as part of possible agreements with Russia.

Source: Trump on Fox News,

Details: Asked whether a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia was discussed at the meeting in the White House with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump responded: "Ukraine's going to get their life back, they're going to stop having people killed all over the place. And they're going to get a lot of land. But this is a war, and Russia is a powerful military nation, whether people like it or not. You don't take on a nation that's ten times your size. I assume you've all seen the map. They're talking about Donbas, but Donbas right now, as you know, is 79% owned and controlled by Russia. They understand that."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!