Trump on land swap: Ukraine will regain "a lot of land"
US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine will regain "a lot of land" as part of possible agreements with Russia.
Source: Trump on Fox News,
Details: Asked whether a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia was discussed at the meeting in the White House with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump responded: "Ukraine's going to get their life back, they're going to stop having people killed all over the place. And they're going to get a lot of land. But this is a war, and Russia is a powerful military nation, whether people like it or not. You don't take on a nation that's ten times your size. I assume you've all seen the map. They're talking about Donbas, but Donbas right now, as you know, is 79% owned and controlled by Russia. They understand that."
Background:
- On 15 August, talks took place between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- After meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders in Washington on 18 August, Trump said that he hopes to organise US-Ukraine-Russia talks as soon as possible.
- Zelenskyy confirmed that preparations are underway, first for a meeting between him and Putin, and later for a trilateral meeting including Trump.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Zelenskyy and Putin will meet within the next two weeks.
- Reuters reported that the US administration thinks the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place in Hungary.
