"I have great respect for you": Trump thanks Ukrainian soldier for gifted golf club

Zelenskyy and Trump at a meeting in the US on 18 August. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has thanked Ukrainian serviceman Kostiantyn Kartavtsev for a gift – a golf putter that was handed over to him by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting at the White House.

Source: Trump in a video address

Details: Trump called Kartavtsev’s golf swing "great", and said he would become "a very good golfer".

Quote: "I also want to thank you for this putter. It’s beautiful, and it’s made with real love, and it’s given to me with real love from you. I appreciate that. I have great respect for you. You are an amazing person."

Details: The US president also remarked that Kostiantyn keeps playing golf and "doing all of the other things" after losing a leg, and promised to think of him "every time I sink a putt".

"Your country is a great country. And we are trying to bring it back to health. And your president is working very very hard to make it that way. So again, I want to thank you, keep swinging. The putter is beautiful, I will use it," Trump added.

Details: Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev lost his leg in the first months of the full-scale invasion while rescuing his brothers-in-arms.

Despite the amputation, he continued doing sports, including rowing on an ergometer, playing golf and practising archery. Kostiantyn trains in one of Kyiv’s parks together with his son.

In October 2023, Kostiantyn, as part of a Kyiv team of injured servicemen, took part in the first nationwide adaptive golf competition.

Background:

