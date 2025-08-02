Latest Russian attack on Kyiv killed young father, his pregnant wife and their two-year-old son

A Russian missile strike ended the lives of Mykyta and Sofiia, their son and their unborn baby. Photo: Sloviansk City Military Administration

Mykyta and Sofiia Lamekhov, both just 23, their two-year-old son Lev and their unborn baby were killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Sloviansk City Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Mykyta and Sofiia were from Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast and had moved to Kyiv in the summer of 2022, the authorities said. Initially, when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Sofiia had gone to Germany, where she lived for several months.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sloviansk City Military Administration: "Mykyta and Sofiia were the same age. They were born in Sloviansk in 2002. Both studied at School No. 17 and graduated from an agricultural technical school.

After evacuating to Kyiv in 2022, the young couple got married. Their son was born the same year. Sofiia was on maternity leave, and Mykyta worked as a security guard in a shop in the ATB chain."

The family rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a high-rise building, a section of which was hit by a missile. Their bodies were found under the rubble 24 hours later.

The Sloviansk administration noted that the family will be buried in their home city.

Sofiia is survived by her parents, three younger brothers, and two grandmothers, while Mykyta is survived by his mother, father, grandmother, and younger sister.

Background:

Thirty-one people, including five children, were killed in Russia’s attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Among the victims was six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, who was enrolled in a Kyiv karate club and had been training there for a year and a half. Russia’s overnight missile strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district also claimed the life of a patrol police officer, Liliia Stepanchuk.

Two sisters, Alina and Anastasiia Humeniuk, and their mother, Iryna, were killed in the Russian strike. The family had been internally displaced from Donbas, seeking to escape the war and find safety.

The Russian strike also claimed the life of 17-year-old Vladyslav Haiovyi, who had just completed his studies at Lyceum No. 13. He was likely the son of Nataliia Haiova, a 47-year-old preschool teacher who was also killed in the attack.

Russia also took the lives of neurologist Roman Moskalenko, Vitalii Raboshchuk, who practised Japanese martial arts, and Vlada, Raboshchuk’s 18-year-old daughter.

Nataliia Mazina, a journalist from Ukrainian public broadcaster Hromadske, and her husband Dmytro Mazin were injured in the Russian drone strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district, and their apartment is uninhabitable.

Another 159 people were injured, 16 of them children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!