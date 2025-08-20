Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple
Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 11:51
Two civilians have been killed in a Russian FPV drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: Russian forces struck a civilian car – a ZAZ-1103 Slavuta – with a combat drone on a road near the village of Petrivka in the Zolochiv hromada at 08:30 on 20 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
The attack killed the 70-year-old driver and his 71-year-old partner.
A police investigative team, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts were at the scene.
Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).
