Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple

The car hit by the Russians. Photo: National Police

Two civilians have been killed in a Russian FPV drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Russian forces struck a civilian car – a ZAZ-1103 Slavuta – with a combat drone on a road near the village of Petrivka in the Zolochiv hromada at 08:30 on 20 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

The attack killed the 70-year-old driver and his 71-year-old partner.

A police investigative team, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts were at the scene.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!