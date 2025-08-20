All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 August 2025, 11:51
Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple
The car hit by the Russians. Photo: National Police

Two civilians have been killed in a Russian FPV drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Russian forces struck a civilian car – a ZAZ-1103 Slavuta – with a combat drone on a road near the village of Petrivka in the Zolochiv hromada at 08:30 on 20 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

The attack killed the 70-year-old driver and his 71-year-old partner.

 

A police investigative team, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts were at the scene.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war crimesRussiaKharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
war crimes
Russian soldier kills civilian in Donetsk Oblast
Zelenskyy: Everyone wants a just peace and security, but Russia continues to deliberately kill children
Russian missiles hit Dnipro district, causing fire, one person killed
RECENT NEWS
13:37
UK and EU threaten Russia with sanctions if Putin refuses talks – The Telegraph
12:50
Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos
12:40
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
12:28
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
11:51
Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple
11:46
UK not ready to send its troops to line of contact in Ukraine – The Guardian
10:56
Ukrainian National Guard video shows drone operators wiping out Russian assault troops on Pokrovsk front
10:32
Russia deploys new LTE-enabled drone to war zone – Ukrainian intelligence
09:42
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations
08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: