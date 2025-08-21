All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 August 2025, 07:52
Hit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Lviv. Photo: THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

A hit has been recorded on Olena Stepanivna Street in the city of Lviv. Early reports have indicated that one person has been killed and three injured. 

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Lviv had a loud night. The enemy conducted a combined attack with Shahed drones and missiles. They hit Olena Stepanivna Street once again, just like a month ago. Early reports indicate that there are casualties."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported that one person had been killed and two injured in Lviv.

"Early reports indicate that one person has been killed and two injured in the combined strike with UAVs and cruise missiles on Lviv," he wrote.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: Sadovyi said the blast wave had damaged dozens of houses (windows and roofs).

"All the appropriate services are working at the scene. Information about fires in other locations has been received! We are checking! An emergency response commission is being arranged," he concluded.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported that the number of casualties had risen to three.

"Twenty-six residential buildings, one kindergarten and office buildings belonging to a company and a judicial administration were damaged in the enemy combined nighttime attack on Lviv. As of this hour, people living in 11 apartments need to be relocated," he said.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service on Telegram

The State Emergency Service added that hits had been recorded in several Lviv districts.

"Houses, non-residential buildings and cars were damaged. Fires broke out. Sadly, one person was killed in the attack," the State Emergency Service concluded.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a drone attack and that a MiG-31K had taken off from an air base in Russia. Several high-speed aerial assets were being tracked in the airspace.
  • It was later confirmed that Russian forces had hit business premises in Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast, injuring 12 people. The city authorities urged residents to keep their windows tightly closed and only go outside if it is really necessary.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lvivmissile strikedrones
Advertisement:
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 2 injured
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
All News
Lviv
Exhumations begin in Lviv for Polish soldiers killed at beginning of World War II
Latest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
Russian UAV hits residential building in Lviv – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
09:30
Russian strike on Mukachevo: 12 people injured
09:07
Elderly woman injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:01
Ukrainian air defence downs 577 Russian drones and missiles, strikes recorded at 11 locations
08:38
Russia comes under drone attack: fire rages at refinery, energy facility damaged – videos
07:52
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 2 injured
07:04
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
06:55
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: industrial facilities damaged – photo
06:36
Trump delegates State Secretary Rubio to negotiate with Europeans on Ukraine's security guarantees – NYT
05:57
Russians hit business in Mukachevo: residents urged to close windows and stay indoors
04:05
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: