Hit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos

A hit has been recorded on Olena Stepanivna Street in the city of Lviv. Early reports have indicated that one person has been killed and three injured.

Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Lviv had a loud night. The enemy conducted a combined attack with Shahed drones and missiles. They hit Olena Stepanivna Street once again, just like a month ago. Early reports indicate that there are casualties."

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported that one person had been killed and two injured in Lviv.

"Early reports indicate that one person has been killed and two injured in the combined strike with UAVs and cruise missiles on Lviv," he wrote.

Details: Sadovyi said the blast wave had damaged dozens of houses (windows and roofs).

"All the appropriate services are working at the scene. Information about fires in other locations has been received! We are checking! An emergency response commission is being arranged," he concluded.

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported that the number of casualties had risen to three.

"Twenty-six residential buildings, one kindergarten and office buildings belonging to a company and a judicial administration were damaged in the enemy combined nighttime attack on Lviv. As of this hour, people living in 11 apartments need to be relocated," he said.

The State Emergency Service added that hits had been recorded in several Lviv districts.

"Houses, non-residential buildings and cars were damaged. Fires broke out. Sadly, one person was killed in the attack," the State Emergency Service concluded.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a drone attack and that a MiG-31K had taken off from an air base in Russia. Several high-speed aerial assets were being tracked in the airspace.

It was later confirmed that Russian forces had hit business premises in Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast, injuring 12 people. The city authorities urged residents to keep their windows tightly closed and only go outside if it is really necessary.

