Half of Ukrainians believe that in 10 years Ukraine will prosper as part of EU – survey

A total of 53% of Ukrainians predict that in 10 years, Ukraine will become a prosperous member of the European Union.

Source: results of a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, conducted in late July-early August, reports European Pravda

Details: The study shows that overall 53% consider it rather or very likely that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous EU member state. Those who see this as rather or completely unlikely make up 40%.

Meanwhile, sociologists conducted an experiment: respondents were read different scenario conditions, after which they were asked how likely they thought it was that, in 10 years, Ukraine would be a prosperous country within the European Union. These groups were:

read a scenario where Ukraine has no reliable external security guarantees and must rely solely on its own forces;

read a scenario where Europe provides steady support to Ukraine;

not read any additional clarifying text.

It turned out that extra information about the need to rely on one’s own strength or about stable support from Europe had practically no effect on the assessment of likelihood of a prosperous future in 10 years.

Regardless of the scenarios, half (51-55%) consider a successful future likely, while 39-49% hold pessimistic expectations.

Since October 2022, sociologists had observed a steady decline in the share of those who held an optimistic view of Ukraine’s future. In December 2024, however, a majority (57%) still believed that in 10 years Ukraine would be a prosperous EU member state.

Between December 2024 and May-June 2025, significant shifts in public mood occurred, and only 43% assessed the country’s future optimistically. Now there is once again a certain rise in optimism.

Background:

Another survey showed that more than 50% of Ukrainians believe in the possibility of EU accession within the next 10 years, although the share of optimists regarding a quick accession has decreased for the second year in a row.

Also, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian citizens, as before, consider Europe a reliable ally of Ukraine, while attitudes towards the United States have varied depending on statements by President Donald Trump.

