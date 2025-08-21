All Sections
Enormous fire still raging at US factory in Zakarpattia Oblast after Russian strikes – photos

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 August 2025, 15:05
Photo:State Emergency Service

A fire covering 7,000 sq m is still raging at a plant belonging to US firm Flex in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west after it was hit by a Russian missile strike on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire has been contained, the State Emergency Service said.

Photo:State Emergency Service

Photo:State Emergency Service

A total of 96 firefighters and 20 appliances are involved in extinguishing the fire, along with a fire train provided by Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-owned railways operator.

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched a missile strike on Mukachevo, hitting a civilian production company.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had attacked Ukraine with 574 Shahed-type drones, four Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles and one unidentified missile.
  • Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration reported that 19 people had been injured in the attack on the plant.

