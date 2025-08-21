Military options for backing up peace talks developed by Ukrainian, US and European chiefs of staff

The flags of Ukraine and the US. Stock photo: Getty Images

The chiefs of the general staff from Ukraine, the US and European countries met on 19-20 August to discuss military plans related to current efforts to step up peace talks, Joseph Holstead, a spokesperson for the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said.

Source: a statement from Holstead, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Holstead reported that on 19-20 August, a meeting took place in Washington with the chiefs of the general staff from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the US and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Quote: "The Chiefs of Defence developed military options to support negotiations to bring a lasting peace to Europe."

More details: Holstead noted that these options will be presented to national security advisers for proper consideration within ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Background:

At a virtual meeting the day before, the chiefs of the general staff from NATO member states discussed the situation in Ukraine and pledged their continued support.

Earlier this week, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Kyiv – agreed to hold talks with the US in the near future on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine

