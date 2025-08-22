Russians attack Kostiantynivka again, killing two civilians
Friday, 22 August 2025, 16:17
Russian forces launched another attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast around midday on Friday 22 August, killing two civilians.
Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook
Details: Early reports indicate that, in addition to the fatalities, the attack caused damage to the facades of two houses.
Horbunov once again urged all civilians who remain in frontline areas to evacuate.
Background: Earlier, Horbunov reported that since the start of the day on 22 August, Russian forces had carried out a series of attacks on Kostiantynivka. The attacks went on for several hours and resulted in significant destruction of civilian infrastructure.
