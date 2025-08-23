All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 11:28
Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video
An explosion in Kalynove. Screenshot

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kalynove on 22 August, killing Russian soldiers and destroying ammunition. This settlement is part of the Kadiivka hromada in the Alchevsk district of Luhansk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stressed that the detonation took place in the garden of a house where six Russian soldiers were stationed with their military vehicles.

Advertisement:

DIU noted that in 2022, these particular soldiers had taken part in committing war crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.

In Luhansk Oblast, they served as an air defence mobile fire group to cover a nearby Russian military repair base.

As a result of the explosion, two Russian pickup cars with machine guns, an UAZ-452 loaded with ammunition, and three Russian soldiers were killed. Two more soldiers were severely wounded.

DIU did not specify whether they were behind the explosion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Luhansk Oblastwar crimesoccupation
Advertisement:
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
Ukrainian pilot killed in MiG-29 crash
Ukraine warns Belarus against provocations and advises staying away from borders
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
Ukrainian athletes Luzan and Fedoriv win gold at 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships
Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
All News
Luhansk Oblast
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in Luhansk Oblast – video
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain
RECENT NEWS
11:43
Majority of Finnish citizens support security guarantees for Ukraine – survey
11:28
Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video
11:07
NATO top general: too early to discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
10:30
Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement
10:01
Body of 69-year-old volunteer from UK killed by Russian drone in Donetsk Oblast cannot be recovered due to fighting
09:52
Russians kill two people in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
09:20
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
09:09
US must pressure Russia with sanctions if Zelenskyy-Putin meeting does not happen, Ukrainian diplomat says
08:53
Russians attack Ukraine with 49 UAVs, 7 locations hit
08:32
Over 20 people injured and 2 killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: