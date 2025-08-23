Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kalynove on 22 August, killing Russian soldiers and destroying ammunition. This settlement is part of the Kadiivka hromada in the Alchevsk district of Luhansk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stressed that the detonation took place in the garden of a house where six Russian soldiers were stationed with their military vehicles.

DIU noted that in 2022, these particular soldiers had taken part in committing war crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.

In Luhansk Oblast, they served as an air defence mobile fire group to cover a nearby Russian military repair base.

As a result of the explosion, two Russian pickup cars with machine guns, an UAZ-452 loaded with ammunition, and three Russian soldiers were killed. Two more soldiers were severely wounded.

DIU did not specify whether they were behind the explosion.

