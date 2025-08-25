Russian commissioner for human rights meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Belarus

Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian Commissioners for Human Rights in Belarus. Photo: Tatyana Moskalkova

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, has stated that she has held talks with a representative of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in Belarus.

Source: Moskalkova on Telegram

Details: Moskalkova said that the meeting took place with the assistance of Belarus. The issues discussed during the negotiations allegedly included reunification of families, visiting prisoners of war and sending them packages. They also reportedly exchanged letters from POWs to their families.

Advertisement:

Moskalkova did not provide any further details about the content of the conversation or its results. The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the meeting.

Background:

On 24 August, Ukraine’s Independence Day, a prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia.

Among those released are representatives from nearly all branches of Ukraine's defence forces: Air Assault, Air Force, Navy, Territorial Defence, National Guard and State Border Guard Service. All are privates or non-commissioned officers, and most had been held in Russian captivity for more than three years.

Eight civilians were also released as part of the 68th exchange. Most of them had been held in captivity since 2022.

Two Ukrainian journalists were also brought back from captivity: Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush, who had been unlawfully held by the Russians since 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Among the civilians released are Serhii Kovalov, a medic from the Hospitallers volunteer battalion who saved the lives of defenders and civilians during the siege of Azovstal, and Volodymyr Mykolaienko, former mayor of Kherson, who refused to collaborate with the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!