All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian commissioner for human rights meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Belarus

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 25 August 2025, 02:40
Russian commissioner for human rights meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Belarus
Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian Commissioners for Human Rights in Belarus. Photo: Tatyana Moskalkova

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, has stated that she has held talks with a representative of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in Belarus.

Source: Moskalkova on Telegram

Details: Moskalkova said that the meeting took place with the assistance of Belarus. The issues discussed during the negotiations allegedly included reunification of families, visiting prisoners of war and sending them packages. They also reportedly exchanged letters from POWs to their families.

Advertisement:

Moskalkova did not provide any further details about the content of the conversation or its results. The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the meeting.

Background:

  • On 24 August, Ukraine’s Independence Day, a prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Among those released are representatives from nearly all branches of Ukraine's defence forces: Air Assault, Air Force, Navy, Territorial Defence, National Guard and State Border Guard Service. All are privates or non-commissioned officers, and most had been held in Russian captivity for more than three years.
  • Eight civilians were also released as part of the 68th exchange. Most of them had been held in captivity since 2022.
  • Two Ukrainian journalists were also brought back from captivity: Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush, who had been unlawfully held by the Russians since 2022 and 2023 respectively.
  • Among the civilians released are Serhii Kovalov, a medic from the Hospitallers volunteer battalion who saved the lives of defenders and civilians during the siege of Azovstal, and Volodymyr Mykolaienko, former mayor of Kherson, who refused to collaborate with the Russians.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Human Rights CommissionerprisonersBelarusRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
Human Rights Commissioner
Russian FSB kidnaps Ukrainian in occupied Crimea
Ukraine brings back 45 more citizens from temporarily occupied territories, Russia and Belarus
Ukrainian human rights commissioner appeals to UN and Red Cross over possible execution of Ukrainian POWs
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: