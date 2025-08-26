All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish president's office denies his veto will deprive Ukraine of Starlink

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 August 2025, 08:39
Polish president's office denies his veto will deprive Ukraine of Starlink
Starlink. Stock photo: Getty Images

Zbigniew Bogucki, head of Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s office, has argued that the presidential veto of a law on support for Ukrainians would not deprive Ukraine of Starlink internet funded by Poland.

Source: Bogucki on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The day before, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said that by vetoing the law on aid for Ukrainians, Nawrocki had ensured "the end of Starlink internet that Poland is providing to war-torn Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Bogucki denied this and accused Gawkowski of playing along with Russian disinformation. He stated that Poland would continue to pay for Starlink for Ukraine, provided that parliament approves the president’s bill instead of the vetoed one. 

Quote: "President Nawrocki’s veto would not switch off Starlink internet for Ukraine because the costs of this connection are financed under the provisions of the current law, and the bill submitted by the president of Poland to the Sejm [Polish parliament] preserves this arrangement. It is enough to consider this presidential initiative swiftly in the Polish parliament in September." 

He added that the situation is the same regarding support for storing Ukrainian administration data in a secure location.

Background: 

  • On 25 August, Nawrocki vetoed a bill on assistance to Ukrainians and announced he would propose his own, which would set fair conditions for Poles. 
  • Nawrocki said that "Poles in their own country should be on at least an equal footing with our guests from Ukraine.". 
  • In March, the Polish government said Poland had spent nearly US$83 million on Starlink for Ukraine during the full-scale war.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Poland
Ukrainian–Polish team concludes exhumation work in Lviv
Ukraine responds to Polish president's initiative to ban Ukrainian red and black flag
Polish deputy prime minister says Polish president's veto deprives Ukraine of Starlink
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: