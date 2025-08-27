Russians launch Shahed drone strike on Chernihiv: fire raging, two injured – photos
Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 12:18
A fire has broken out at a business facility in the city of Chernihiv after Russian forces delivered a Shahed drone strike, leaving two people injured.
Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration
Quote: "There is a fire at one of the city’s business facilities as a result of a Shahed strike."
Advertisement:
Details: A few minutes later, Bryzhynskyi added that another explosion had been recorded at the same location.
An explosion also occurred in a residential area, injuring two people.
"As of now, two women have been injured. One woman has been taken to hospital, while the other refused hospitalisation," Bryzhynskyi reported.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!