All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch Shahed drone strike on Chernihiv: fire raging, two injured – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 August 2025, 12:18
Russians launch Shahed drone strike on Chernihiv: fire raging, two injured – photos
The aftermath of the attack on a residential area. Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi

A fire has broken out at a business facility in the city of Chernihiv after Russian forces delivered a Shahed drone strike, leaving two people injured.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration

Quote: "There is a fire at one of the city’s business facilities as a result of a Shahed strike."

Advertisement:

Details: A few minutes later, Bryzhynskyi added that another explosion had been recorded at the same location. 

 
The aftermath of the attack on a residential area
Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi

An explosion also occurred in a residential area, injuring two people.

 
The aftermath of the attack on a residential area
Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi

"As of now, two women have been injured. One woman has been taken to hospital, while the other refused hospitalisation," Bryzhynskyi reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernihivdronesfire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
Trump's envoy Witkoff announces meeting with Ukrainian team in US this week
All News
Chernihiv
Two bodies recovered from under rubble in Chernihiv after Russian attack on industrial site – photos
Russia strikes Chernihiv overnight: four injured and more people may be trapped under rubble – photos
Four injured and residential buildings destroyed as Russia hits Chernihiv with Shahed drones – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
20:11
Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine
19:55
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
18:56
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
18:47
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
18:29
Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva
17:56
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: