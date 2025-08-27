Russians launch Shahed drone strike on Chernihiv: fire raging, two injured – photos

The aftermath of the attack on a residential area. Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi

A fire has broken out at a business facility in the city of Chernihiv after Russian forces delivered a Shahed drone strike, leaving two people injured.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration

Quote: "There is a fire at one of the city’s business facilities as a result of a Shahed strike."

Details: A few minutes later, Bryzhynskyi added that another explosion had been recorded at the same location.

An explosion also occurred in a residential area, injuring two people.

"As of now, two women have been injured. One woman has been taken to hospital, while the other refused hospitalisation," Bryzhynskyi reported.

