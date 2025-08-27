Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva

The Russian-controlled "Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Crimea" has filed an administrative case against Crimean Tatar journalist and human rights defender Lutfiye Zudiyeva.

Source: Zudiyeva in a comment to Ukrainian NGO Women in Media

Details: The protocol was drawn up under Article 19.34.1 of Russia’s Administrative Code – "carrying out the activities of a foreign agent without filing the relevant declaration".

Zudiyeva said that the persecution is based on alleged "political activity under foreign influence", in particular her publications on human rights violations in Crimea and the situation of Crimean Tatar political prisoners.

Case materials claim her posts on social media, articles for outlets such as Graty, CNN and Newsweek, as well as interviews for international organisations, are being treated by Russian authorities as "foreign agent activity".

The Russian authorities say Zudiyeva was added to the "foreign agents" register in May 2025 by order of the Russian Justice Ministry. As a result, she must now label all her content on social media with "18+" and add a disclaimer that it is distributed by a "foreign agent".

The journalist is also required to submit quarterly reports on her activities to the Russian Justice Ministry. Zudiyeva is currently appealing the decision to include her in the register.

Quote from Zudiyeva: "I do not believe that giving comments or writing balanced texts about the situation in Crimea is illegal. In my texts, I always include both the perspective of people affected by repression and the position of the Russian authorities. That is why I do not consider my activities unlawful or fitting the definition of a foreign agent."

Details: Zudiyeva said that her case may go to court in September or October, and she expects to be fined between RUB 15,000 and 30,000 (about US$186-372).

For reference: As Women in Media notes, Zudiyeva is a Crimean Tatar journalist and author at Ukrainian outlet Graty. She has continued to live in Crimea and did not leave the peninsula even after it came under Russian control in 2014.

