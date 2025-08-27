All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 August 2025, 20:22
Yermak, Zelenskyy and Umierov in the President's Office. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s team in New York on Friday.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 27 August

Quote: "Tomorrow there will be meetings in Switzerland. On Friday – the United States of America, New York – meetings with President Trump’s team. Everyone working on the content of the security guarantees will be involved – the military, political and economic components of the security guarantees.

The task is to accelerate as much as possible so this becomes a lever – a lever of influence: the Russians must see how serious the world is and how bad the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that very brazen negative signals regarding negotiations are coming from Moscow, as the Russians are not intending to fulfil what they had promised. The president called for increased pressure on Russia.

Background: Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source, reported that the Ukrainian delegation, which will hold talks with the US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in New York this week, will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Previously:

  • Earlier, Witkoff announced that he would meet the Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.
  • On 25 August, Zelenskyy announced a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams at the end of this week to discuss the possibility of future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The day before, US President Donald Trump had warned of the risk of an "economic war" if he failed to force Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

